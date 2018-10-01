Ananya Panday and the memories of summer

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and Ananya Panday is promoting the show in India.
(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
Ananya Panday is one of the biggest fans of this young adult show.
(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
"Playful banter, summer memories, summer simping and all things wonderful… this summer I turned pretty watch party was nothing but a gal-a time 💙we couldn’t decide our favourite boy, can you? comment below & let’s find out🙊🫶🏻," posted Ananya.
(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
Ananya confessed recently, "I am obsessed with The Summer I Turned Pretty and I have been lucky enough to have been invited by Prime Video to come and promote the show. I can’t get enough of it, I can keep talking about it."
(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
In a recent interview with ETimes, Ananya revealed about her childhood crush and it's none other than Hrithik Roshan.
(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
"I was obsessed with Hrithik Roshan. I think I was 2 or 3 when Kaho Na Pyar Hai came out. And then I saw him at some birthday party and I started screaming, ‘Hrithik! Hrithik!’. I had just started talking," shared Ananya.
(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
Ananya will be next seen in the film titled Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda.
(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
