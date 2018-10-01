Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol on pregnancy journey
Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have opened up about their pregnancy struggle.
(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)
Amrita and Anmol revealed that they tried several methods to conceive since 2016.
(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)
In that phase of four years, the couple tried multiple ways including surrogacy, IUI, IVF, homeopathy, and Ayurveda too.
(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)
The couple shared that they lost a baby in surrogacy.
(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)
Anmol shared, "It still breaks my heart," while Amrita added, "Aspiring parents, I don't think you need to be so emotional...This is not in our hands."
(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)
Amrita and Anmol also visited a temple and later an ayurvedic doctor.
(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)
While the couple had given up all hopes, Amrita came to know on March 11, 2020 that she is pregnant.
(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)
The couple welcomed their son Veer in November 2020.
(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)