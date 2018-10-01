Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol on pregnancy journey

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have opened up about their pregnancy struggle. 

(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)

Amrita and Anmol revealed that they tried several methods to conceive since 2016. 

(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)

In that phase of four years, the couple tried multiple ways including surrogacy, IUI, IVF, homeopathy, and Ayurveda too.

(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)

The couple shared that they lost a baby in surrogacy. 

(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)

Anmol shared, "It still breaks my heart," while Amrita added, "Aspiring parents, I don't think you need to be so emotional...This is not in our hands."

(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)

Amrita and Anmol also visited a temple and later an ayurvedic doctor.

(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)

While the couple had given up all hopes, Amrita came to know on March 11, 2020 that she is pregnant.

(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)

The couple welcomed their son Veer in November 2020.

(Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)