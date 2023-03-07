Amitabh Bachchan to Kapoor family's Holi bash: Bollywood's biggest Holi parties
Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with a lot of verve not only onscreen but off-screen too. Let's revisit some iconic Holi parties hosted by Bollywood celebs.
A famous video from the 90s has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan from one of the Holi parties.
SRK fan pages once also shared this photo of Salman Khah and Shah Rukh from a Holi bash.
A Holi celebration party hosted by Isha Ambani in the year 2020 saw Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many more celebs.
Photos from Amitabh Bachchan’s famous Holi celebrations.
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are also known for hosting lavish Holi parties.
Raj Kapoor is known for his Holi parties that he hosted at RK Studio.
The late filmmaker, with his brothers Shammi Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor, along with close friends and family members celebrated the festival well.
