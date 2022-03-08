https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher shoot for Unnchai | The Indian Express

Amitabh Bachchan shot for a special song with Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. 

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

The song features in Sooraj Barjatya's Unnchai, which stars Big B with Anupam, Boman and Danny Denzonpa. 

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan shared photos on his blog, giving a glimpse of the shoot.

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

The actor was all praise for the choreographer.

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's candid photo grooving on the sets. 

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

He also spoke about the 'hard working' junior artistes and how he has shared the screen space with many of them in several films. 

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

"They have all aged with time but have remained steadfast to the profession .. simple, humble, loving beings," he wrote in his blog.

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan spoke about how many of the junior artists came to Mumbai with an aspiration to play leads in films.

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Boman Irani wrote, "To be part of this iconic picture is an achievement in itself."

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)