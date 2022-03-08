Amitabh Bachchan shot for a special song with Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.
The song features in Sooraj Barjatya's Unnchai, which stars Big B with Anupam, Boman and Danny Denzonpa.
Amitabh Bachchan shared photos on his blog, giving a glimpse of the shoot.
The actor was all praise for the choreographer.
Here's Amitabh Bachchan's candid photo grooving on the sets.
He also spoke about the 'hard working' junior artistes and how he has shared the screen space with many of them in several films.
"They have all aged with time but have remained steadfast to the profession .. simple, humble, loving beings," he wrote in his blog.
Amitabh Bachchan spoke about how many of the junior artists came to Mumbai with an aspiration to play leads in films.
Sharing a photo on Instagram, Boman Irani wrote, "To be part of this iconic picture is an achievement in itself."
