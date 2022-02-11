All we know about Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and actor-host Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 21.
Farhan and Shibani Dandekar have been together for about four years now.
Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar recently confirmed the news and said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place.”
Javed Akhtar told ETimes that the wedding will be a very “simple affair”.
Javed added that everyone in the family really likes Shibani, adding that Farhan and her get along really well.
Farhan Akhtar's mother, Honey Irani, also expressed her excitement about Farhan and Shibani's wedding.
Honey Irani said she is ‘really looking forward’ to the wedding.
