All we know about Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and actor-host Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 21. 

(Photo: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

Farhan and Shibani Dandekar have been together for about four years now.

(Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar recently confirmed the news and said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place.”

(Photo: Shabana Azmi/Instagram)

Javed Akhtar told ETimes that the wedding will be a very “simple affair”. 

(Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

Javed added that everyone in the family really likes Shibani, adding that Farhan and her get along really well.

(Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar's mother, Honey Irani, also expressed her excitement about Farhan and Shibani's wedding. 

(Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

Honey Irani said she is ‘really looking forward’ to the wedding.

(Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)