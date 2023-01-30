All the records broken by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan so far
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has certainly brought joy to the box office.
The spy thriller has been crushing records ever since its release on January 25.
After a staggering opening of Rs 57 crore, the film earned Rs 70 crore on its second day, and Rs 39 crore on third day.
The film picked up again over the weekend with Rs 53 crore and it minted around Rs 65 crore on the fifth day (Sunday).
Pathaan box office collection over the extended weekend has crossed the Rs 280 crore mark in India itself.
Pathaan is also the fastest film in history to enter the Rs 200 cr club beating KGF 2 and Baahubali 2’s Hindi version, which crossed the mark on their day fifth and sixth, respectively.
Pathaan is also one of the top 5 earners at the North American box office.
The Indian film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in his first role in five years, settled in fifth place with $5.9 million from only 695 screens.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here
to read the article
View More