All posters from Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's film Uunchai

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani's Rajshri Films' Uunchai's trailer will be out on October 18. Sharing a new poster Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Proud to be a part of this special ensemble! Here we come. Trailer Out Tomorrow!"

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Sharing his look poster, Big B wrote, "This one from @rajshrifilms is special ..Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22 .. This film by #SoorajBarjatya celebrates life and friendship .. Save The Date for @uunchaithemovie."

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

This is Parineeti Chopra's look for the film. Her character is named Shraddha Gupta in Uunchai.

(Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Neena Gupta will be seen as Shabina Siddiqui in Uunchai.

(Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Actor Sarika will be playing Mala Trivedi in Uunchai.

(Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Boman Irani as Javed Siddiqui in the Rajshri film.

(Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Anupam Kher will play the role of Om Sharma in the film.

(Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

