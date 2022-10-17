All posters from Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's film Uunchai

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani's Rajshri Films' Uunchai's trailer will be out on October 18. Sharing a new poster Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Proud to be a part of this special ensemble! Here we come. Trailer Out Tomorrow!"
Sharing his look poster, Big B wrote, "This one from @rajshrifilms is special ..Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22 .. This film by #SoorajBarjatya celebrates life and friendship .. Save The Date for @uunchaithemovie."
This is Parineeti Chopra's look for the film. Her character is named Shraddha Gupta in Uunchai.
Neena Gupta will be seen as Shabina Siddiqui in Uunchai.
Actor Sarika will be playing Mala Trivedi in Uunchai.
Boman Irani as Javed Siddiqui in the Rajshri film.
Anupam Kher will play the role of Om Sharma in the film.
