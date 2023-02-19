Alka Yagnik recalls Kishore Kumar's 'mischievous' personality
Alka Yagnik was recently recognised as the most-streamed artist on YouTube, with over 15 billion streams in 2022.
(Photo: Alka Yagnik/Instagram)
Alka Yagnik has many tales to tell in her long and storied career as a playback singer, which started in the early 1980s.
(Photo: Express Archive)
In a new interview with Film Companion, she fondly recalled memories of working with the legendary Kishore Kumar.
(Photo: Express Archive)
She described the playback singer as a mischievous man, constantly having fun during recordings.
(Photo: Express Archive)
But added that Kishore Kumar was thoroughly professional and impeccably talented when it came to his craft.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Alka Yagnik shared that Kishore Kumar was a 'one-take' artist.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Alka Yagnik recalled the story when Kishore Kumar was dressed as a sheikh.
(Photo: Alka Yagnik/Instagram)
"He was a child at heart, very mischievous, but a genius. His voice is romance personified," she shared.
(Photo: Express Archive)
