Alia, Ranbir, Suhana and Navya attend Kapoors’ Christmas lunch 

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were a part of the Kapoor family Christmas lunch on Sunday. 

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia shared photos with her sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. 

(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor too shared a photo which also featured Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt posed with sister Shaheen Bhatt.

(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Alia, Ranbir and Neetu then joined the other Kapoors for the Christmas celebration. Karisma wrote, "Family Matters ❤️Missed a few who couldn’t be there 🤗."

(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo from Kapoors' Christmas celebration.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

And, Navya Naveli Nanda and Suhana Khan also joined 'the jamest fam'!

