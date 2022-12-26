Alia, Ranbir, Suhana and Navya attend Kapoors’ Christmas lunch 

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were a part of the Kapoor family Christmas lunch on Sunday.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia shared photos with her sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.
(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
Neetu Kapoor too shared a photo which also featured Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt posed with sister Shaheen Bhatt.
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
Alia, Ranbir and Neetu then joined the other Kapoors for the Christmas celebration. Karisma wrote, "Family Matters ❤️Missed a few who couldn’t be there 🤗."
(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
Neetu Kapoor shared this photo from Kapoors' Christmas celebration.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
And, Navya Naveli Nanda and Suhana Khan also joined 'the jamest fam'!