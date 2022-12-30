Alia-Ranbir, Ranveer, Salman and SRK attend Anant Ambani's engagement party 

Last night many Bollywood biggies attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor arrived holding hands at the party.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Director Ayan Mukerji was also photographed with Alia and Ranbir.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
While Salman Khan and SRK arrived in their own cars for the party, the two left together in Salman's car.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani was clicked too.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer Singh was seen in his stylish avatar.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor came in a pink saree for the celebrations.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Orhan Awatramani was also a part of the celebrations.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Mika Singh was seen arriving for the celebrations. He also sang a song for the couple.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)