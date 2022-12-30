Alia-Ranbir, Ranveer, Salman and SRK attend Anant Ambani's engagement party 

Last night many Bollywood biggies attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor arrived holding hands at the party.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Director Ayan Mukerji was also photographed with Alia and Ranbir.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While Salman Khan and SRK arrived in their own cars for the party, the two left together in Salman's car.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani was clicked too.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh was seen in his stylish avatar. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor came in a pink saree for the celebrations.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Orhan Awatramani was also a part of the celebrations.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mika Singh was seen arriving for the celebrations. He also sang a song for the couple.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

