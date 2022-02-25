https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Alia Bhatt’s journey with Gangubai Kathiawadi | The Indian Express

Alia Bhatt's journey with Gangubai Kathiawadi

Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

Alia Bhatt plays the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a young girl who becomes a mafia queen after being sold into prostitution at a young age.

Photo:Bhansali Productions/ Instagram

Alia Bhatt's donned an all-white wardrobe to promote Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

Alia Bhatt showcased some of the best saree looks during the film's promotions.

Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

 Alia Bhatt's namaste pose from the film has gone quite viral on internet. Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also imitated her.

Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

Alia Bhatt donned an all-white ensemble for the film's premiere at Berlin Film Festival.

Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

Alia posed with her cat Edward in one of the photoshoots for the film's promotional activities.

Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram