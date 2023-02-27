Alia Bhatt wins big, Ranbir Kapoor clicks her
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt attended the Zee Cine Awards last night.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance in an olive green gown.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia's three films Brahmastra, Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi won in different categories at the event.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
She also bagged the Best Actor award for her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia also posted with Kartik Aaryan and Anupam Kher at the event.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shared her look for the event with the caption, "hey 🫠."
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia also thanked her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor for clicking her picture with her ‘Best Actor’ trophy at home.
