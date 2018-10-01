Alia Bhatt shared an unseen picture with Neetu Singh and Soni Razdan on Mother's Day. 

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal shared adorable photos of himself with his and Katrina Kaif's mother. 

(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan called her kids Taimur and Jeh "The length and breadth of my life." 

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Yami Gautam shared a picture of her mother and mother-in-law. "Hope to be as kind, loving & strong like both of you," she wrote. 

(Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Sanjay Dutt remembered Nargis Dutt, said she taught him "all about hard work, patience, humility, kindness, forgiveness, understanding." 

(Photo: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Vamika and her mother. "Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me especially in the last year and few months," she wrote. 

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh shared a photo with her mother and called her "the definition of unconditional love."

(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her mother with a caption that read, "Even in your absence, I feel your love everyday. Even in your absence, you’re the best mother in the world."

(Photo: Jahnvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan said she loves the fact that her mother Amrita Singh visits every set of hers. 

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal shared first picture of her son Neil. In a long post, she wrote that he "grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others."

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Here's Neha Dhupia's adorable photo with her kids.

(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Navya Nanda shared perfect throwback photo of mother Shweta Nanda. 

(Photo: Navya Nanda/Instagram)

Mouni Roy shared a perfect picture of her mother and mother-in-law from her wedding.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)