Alia Bhatt turns Gangubai at trailer launch

The trailer launch of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi took place in Mumbai on Thursday.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia was joined by film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her co-star Ajay Devgn. 

(Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)

Ajay Devgn's first look poster was released on Thursday.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia is all set to rule the big screen with Gangubai Kathiawadi.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in the white saree.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

The film is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. 

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Gangubai Kathiawadi releases in theatres on February 25. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)