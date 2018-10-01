It seems like wedding bells are finally ringing for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. 

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to be tying the knot in April. 

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia-Ranbir have been dating each other for a couple of years.

(Photo: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram)

As per reports, Alia and Ranbir will get married on April 17. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The report also suggested that the couple will tie the knot at RK Studios in the presence of close friends and family members.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

However, Ranbir's uncle have said he is not aware of the wedding

(Photo: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram)

Earlier this year, Ranbir said the wedding is on cards but the date is not finalised. 

(Photo: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia were seen in Varanasi. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The two are looking forward to the release of their first film together, Brahmastra.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)