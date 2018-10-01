It seems like wedding bells are finally ringing for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to be tying the knot in April.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia-Ranbir have been dating each other for a couple of years.
(Photo: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram)
As per reports, Alia and Ranbir will get married on April 17.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The report also suggested that the couple will tie the knot at RK Studios in the presence of close friends and family members.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
However, Ranbir's uncle have said he is not aware of the wedding
(Photo: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram)
Earlier this year, Ranbir said the wedding is on cards but the date is not finalised.
(Photo: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram)
Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia were seen in Varanasi.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The two are looking forward to the release of their first film together, Brahmastra.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)