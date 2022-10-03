Alia Bhatt  glitters on her big night

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt shared her photos as she received her TIME 100 Impact Award 2022.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia looked stunning in a shimmering bronze gown.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Soon-to-be mom Alia shared the photos on her Instagram handle with the caption, "thank you @time ♥️☀️🙏#time100impactawards.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt gave a speech after receiving the TIME 100 Impact Award. 

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia shared at the award night that she is 'immensely proud to be a representative of her country'.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

In her speech, Alia shared, "This award has genuinely made an impact on me and my little one who has relentlessly kicked me through this speech."

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia's mom Soni Razdan wrote, "Congratulations golden girl so proud of you," while mom-in-law Neetu wrote, "So proud." 

