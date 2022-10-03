Alia Bhatt  glitters on her big night

Alia Bhatt shared her photos as she received her TIME 100 Impact Award 2022.
Alia looked stunning in a shimmering bronze gown.
Soon-to-be mom Alia shared the photos on her Instagram handle with the caption, "thank you @time ♥️☀️🙏#time100impactawards.
Alia Bhatt gave a speech after receiving the TIME 100 Impact Award.
Alia shared at the award night that she is 'immensely proud to be a representative of her country'.
In her speech, Alia shared, "This award has genuinely made an impact on me and my little one who has relentlessly kicked me through this speech."
Alia's mom Soni Razdan wrote, "Congratulations golden girl so proud of you," while mom-in-law Neetu wrote, "So proud."
Hrithik Roshan and Falguni Pathak's garba moves with a twist