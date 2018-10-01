alia bhatt slays in photoshoots for darling promotions, see HERE
Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram
darlings is alia bhatt's first production venture under her production banner Etern
al Sunshine
Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram
darlings will release on netflix, august 5
Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram
darlings is a black comedy, where alia plays a victim of domestic abuse
Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram
darlings is produced in association with shah rukh khan's red chillies Chillies Entertainment.
Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram
DARLINGS ALSO STARS SHEFALI SHAH AND VIJAY VARMA
Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram
Alia will also be seen in Brahmastra later this year.
Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram