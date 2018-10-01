alia bhatt slays in photoshoots for darling promotions, see HERE

Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

darlings is alia bhatt's first production venture under her production banner Eternal Sunshine

darlings will release on netflix, august 5 

darlings is a black comedy, where alia plays a victim of domestic abuse

darlings is produced in association with shah rukh khan's red chillies Chillies Entertainment.

DARLINGS ALSO STARS SHEFALI SHAH AND VIJAY VARMA

Alia will also be seen in Brahmastra later this year.

