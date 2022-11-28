Alia Bhatt celebrates sister Shaheen’s birthday

New mom Alia Bhatt dropped an adorable birthday post for her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia posted two pictures from her wedding album in which the sisters are sharing a cute moment. 

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, "happy birthday to the BEST person ever ... my sweetie ... my little melon smiggle pop."

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

She continued, "I love you so much that no amount of cute and sweet-sounding words will ever be enough."

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Seems like the new mom of B-town is keeping busy thus she ended the note by saying, "Okay bye, calling you in one hour."

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

We often see photos of Alia and Shaheen having a good time together.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Shaheen Bhatt is celebrating her 34th birthday today.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

