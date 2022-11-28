Alia Bhatt celebrates sister Shaheen’s birthday
New mom Alia Bhatt dropped an adorable birthday post for her sister Shaheen Bhatt.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia posted two pictures from her wedding album in which the sisters are sharing a cute moment.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, "happy birthday to the BEST person ever ... my sweetie ... my little melon smiggle pop."
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
She continued, "I love you so much that no amount of cute and sweet-sounding words will ever be enough."
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Seems like the new mom of B-town is keeping busy thus she ended the note by saying, "Okay bye, calling you in one hour."
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
We often see photos of Alia and Shaheen having a good time together.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Shaheen Bhatt is celebrating her 34th birthday today.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
4 things to note for skincare in your 20s
What is the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain?
'Powerful yogic technique’ may help improve vision
What is the ideal time to have main meals?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
View More