Akshay Kumar-Rakul Preet Singh groove on Cuttputlli’s first song Saathiya
A new peppy romantic track, titled Saathiya, from Akshay Kumar-Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli is out now.
The film will be Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet sharing the screen space for the first time ever.
Going by these stills from the song Saathiya, Akshay and Rakul's chemistry seems great.
Cuttputlli’s song Saathiya is sung by Zahrah S Khan and Nikhil D’souza. The music and lyrics are by Tanishk Bagchi.
Akshay Kumar shared in a statement, "We had a massive set built in London for this one, from cars to airplanes to even hot air balloon, we had it all. Rakul and I really enjoyed shooting this peppy romantic number."
Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli’s trailer was unveiled recently.
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, and directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputlli will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.
