Akshay Kumar on Canadian citizenship, son Aarav joining films, and more...
Actor Akshay Kumar is one of the highest tax payers in India. In an interview with Aaj Tak, he said in Hindi, "I don’t want anyone to snoop around my house looking for hidden money”
(Photo: Instagram/AkshayKumar)
Akshay said that he applied for Canadian citizenship when his films were not working. "I never thought that I should get this passport changed, but now, yes, I have applied to get my passport changed.”
(Photo: Instagram/AkshayKumar)
Akshay expressed sadness over people taking a dig at his Canadian citizenship. He said, "India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back."
(Photo: Instagram/AkshayKumar)
Akshay lost his mother Aruna Bhatia in 2021. When he was reminded that he has everything in the world except a mother, the actor teared up and said, move on."
(Photo: Instagram/AkshayKumar)
Akshay recalled something that his mother used to tell him. He said in Hindi, "She had a famous line, ‘Don’t worry son, God is with you'."
(Photo: Instagram/AkshayKumar)
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav has no plans of joining the film industry. He said, "He is not interested. I just want my son to be happy.”
(Photo: Instagram/TwinkleKhanna)
