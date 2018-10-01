Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar look royal at Prithviraj’s trailer launch

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar-starrer Prithviraj had its trailer launch in Mumbai.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Akshay looked dashing in all-black.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Manushi Chillar donned a lehenga for the event.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 pageant winner Manushi Chillar.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar plays the titular role of Prithviraj Chauhan in the film.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Manushi Chhillar will be seen as Prithviraj Chauhan’s wife Sanyogita. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While Ashutosh Rana has a fleeting appearance in the film, Manav Vij plays Muhammad Ghori. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)