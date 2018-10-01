Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar look royal at Prithviraj’s trailer launch
Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar-starrer Prithviraj had its trailer launch in Mumbai.
Akshay looked dashing in all-black.
Manushi Chillar donned a lehenga for the event.
The film marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 pageant winner Manushi Chillar.
Akshay Kumar plays the titular role of Prithviraj Chauhan in the film.
Manushi Chhillar will be seen as Prithviraj Chauhan’s wife Sanyogita.
Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.
While Ashutosh Rana has a fleeting appearance in the film, Manav Vij plays Muhammad Ghori.
The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.
