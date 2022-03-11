Akshay Kumar graces Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan sets
Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon recently joined the Colors' show Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan to promote Bachchhan Paandey.

The actor was really impressed by a contestant named Tipu Pehelwaan.

During his act, Tipu lifted a plough with his mouth.

He went on to showcase other dangerous stunts too.

'Khiladi Kumar' was really happy with his acts.

Not only this, Akshay himself tried a stunt on the stage.

Akshay left everyone impressed.
