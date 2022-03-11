Akshay Kumar graces Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan sets

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon recently joined the Colors' show Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan to promote Bachchhan Paandey. 

(Photo: PR Photos)

The actor was really impressed by a contestant named Tipu Pehelwaan. 

(Photo: PR Photos)

During his act, Tipu lifted a plough with his mouth. 

(Photo: PR Photos)

He went on to showcase other dangerous stunts too. 

(Photo: PR Photos)

'Khiladi Kumar' was really happy with his acts. 

(Photo: PR Photos)

Not only this, Akshay himself tried a stunt on the stage.

(Photo: PR Photos)

Akshay left everyone impressed.

(Photo: PR Photos)