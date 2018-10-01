Akshay Kumar and his family time
Akshay Kumar is on a family vacation as he celebrates his daughter Nitara Kumar's birthday.
(Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)
Akshay earlier took his daughter to an amusement park.
(Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)
"Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver," he shared.
(Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)
Twinkle Khanna shared, "Theme parks clearly bring out the best in me:)."
(Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)
"Instead of making polite conversation, can I just keep doing as a form of greeting at random parties? Yes? No? Hell yeah?," she wrote.
(Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)
Twinkle Khanna shared her 'new journey' as she returns to university to do her Masters In Life and Creative writing.
(Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)
A photo of Akshay and Twinkle that she shared recently on the actor's birthday.
(Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)
