Akshay, Jacqueline, Kriti's Holi release
Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey is all set to hit the theatres on March 18.
(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)
Jacqueline Fernandez shared her look from the film.
(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)
1 more days to reveal the #bachchanpandey and Sophie love story
(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)
Kriti Sanon too shared this still and wrote, "Beauty & The Beast Myra & Bachchhan Paandey! See you guys tomorrow in theatres!! ❤️👻💃🏻💃🏻 #BachchhanPaandey 18th March."
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
Jacqueline had shared these photos from the film earlier too.
(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)
Bachchhan Paandey's titled ‘Heer Raanjhana’ gave us a glimpse of Sofia (Jacqueline) and Bachchhan Paandey's love story.
(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)
The song is a peak into Bachchhan Paandey’s past before he became a gangster.
(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)