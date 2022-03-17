Akshay, Jacqueline, Kriti's Holi release 

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey is all set to hit the theatres on March 18.

(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez shared her look from the film.

(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

1 more days to reveal the #bachchanpandey and Sophie love story

(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon too shared this still and wrote, "Beauty & The Beast Myra & Bachchhan Paandey! See you guys tomorrow in theatres!! ❤️👻💃🏻💃🏻 #BachchhanPaandey 18th March." 

(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Jacqueline had shared these photos from the film earlier too. 

(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Bachchhan Paandey's titled ‘Heer Raanjhana’ gave us a glimpse of Sofia (Jacqueline) and Bachchhan Paandey's love story. 

(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

The song is a peak into Bachchhan Paandey’s past before he became a gangster. 

(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)