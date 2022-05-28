Aishwarya Rai is a diva on Cannes 2022 red carpet

Aishwarya Rai is a diva on Cannes 2022 red carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slayed the red carpet on Day 3 of the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. 

 (Photo: AP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her second red carpet outing at Cannes 2022. 

 (Photo: AP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a Gaurav Gupta gown at the Cannes film festival. 

 (Photo: AP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend the premiere of the film Armageddon Time at Cannes 2022 Day 3. 

 (Photo: AP)

Aishwarya graced the premiere of Armageddon Time, starring Oscar Isaac, along with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett and Jeremy Strong.

 (Photo: AP)

This year, Aishwarya is attending the film festival with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

 (Photo: AP)

Earlier Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got dressed in a black-floral gown as she attended the premiere of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick on Day 2 at Cannes 2022.

 (Photo: AP)