Aishwarya Rai is a diva on Cannes 2022 red carpet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slayed the red carpet on Day 3 of the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival.
(Photo: AP)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her second red carpet outing at Cannes 2022.
(Photo: AP)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a Gaurav Gupta gown at the Cannes film festival.
(Photo: AP)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend the premiere of the film Armageddon Time at Cannes 2022 Day 3.
(Photo: AP)
Aishwarya graced the premiere of Armageddon Time, starring Oscar Isaac, along with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett and Jeremy Strong.
(Photo: AP)
This year, Aishwarya is attending the film festival with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
(Photo: AP)
Earlier Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got dressed in a black-floral gown as she attended the premiere of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick on Day 2 at Cannes 2022.
(Photo: AP)