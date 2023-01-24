Aishwarya, Abhishek, Salman, Shah Rukh attend Subhash Ghai's bash
Actor Salman Khan arrived for Subhash Ghai's birthday in style as the paparazzi cheered for his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan looked royal as they arrived for the birthday party in Mumbai.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan posed for the paparazzi as he arrived for Subhash Ghai's birthday party
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Mahima Chaudhry, who rose to fame with Subhash Ghai's Pardes, also attended the birthday bash.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha came together for Subhash Ghai's birthday bash.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Old friends and actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher posed for photographers as they arrived for the birthday bash.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Subhash Ghai cut the cake with the media in presence of actor Salman Khan and distributed it among the paparazzi.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actor Jackie Shroff arrived with a small plant as a gift for Subhash Ghai.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
