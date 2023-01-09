Ahead of Pathaan's trailer, a look at SRK-Deepika-John's new posters

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham shared new posters of Pathaan on Monday. The film’s trailer will release on January 10.
Sharing his new poster, SRK wrote, "The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM!"
Sharing yet another bold look from Pathaan, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Hello!👄."
"Chilling like a villain 😎," wrote John Abraham with his poster.
One of the biggest Bollywood releases of the year, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand.
Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Pathaan has been mired in controversy ever since the release of the film’s song “Besharam Rang”.
For the unversed, a few right-wing groups have called for a boycott of the film owing to the colour of the bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the song.
Earlier, former actor Asha Parekh, who was the chief of the Central Board of Film Certification from 1998-2001, showed her support for Pathaan, and underlined that it needs to have a “smooth release” to help tide over Bollywood’s “low phase”.
Suniel Shetty had recently appealed to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to work towards diminishing the anti-Bollywood sentiment across the country which has gained momentum due to the hashtag #BoycottBollywood.