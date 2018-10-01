Adorable moments from Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt on Saturday shared adorable photos of her mehendi ceremony.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia and Ranbir's wedding was a private affair with only family and close-friends in attendance.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor remembered his late father Rishi Kapoor in the ceremony.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Here's a cute picture of Alia with Ranbir as the two are surrounded with her girlfriends.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Ranbir performed for Alia with his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia and Ranbir are seen cutely posing with Kareena, Karisma, Rima Jain, Riddhima and others.

(Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

This picture also sees Shweta Nanda and Navya Nanda posing with the rest of the Kapoor family.

(Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

A candid picture of Ranbir and Riddhima.

(Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)