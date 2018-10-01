Aditi Rao Hydari takes her A-game to Cannes
Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut at the 75th Cannes Film festival.
(Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)
Aditi Rao Hydari was seen in a black gown for her Cannes 2022 red carpet outing on Sunday night.
(Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)
The gown was designed by Sabyasachi.
(Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)
The actor has been taking the event by storm with her stunning looks.
(Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)
The actor turned heads on Cannes 2022 red carpet with her debut in a colourful gown.
(Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)
"The moment I’ve been waiting for #mylifeisamovie ♥️," wrote the actor.
(Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)
Other than the red carpet outings, Aditi seems to be exploring the city.
(Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)
"Seat at the high table ❤️," she wrote.
(Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)
"The Cannes light just hits different 😉," read the caption.
(Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)
Aditi also wore a saree designed by Sabyasachi.
(Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)
Aditi's first post from Cannes read, "Making my cinematic debut from the glorious French Riviera."
(Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)