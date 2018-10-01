Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be appearing together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
Photo: PR Handout
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal.
Photo: Varinder Chawla
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are collaborating for Siddharth Anand's Fighter.
Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram
Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor will be seen together in Mohit Suri's sequel film Ek Villain 2.
Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram
Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi will be soon seen opposite each other in Kapil Verma's Om- The Battle Within.
Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram
Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey have joined hands for Puri Jagannadh's Liger.
Photo: Ananya Pandey/Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama.
Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram