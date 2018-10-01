Actors we can't wait to see on the screen together

RANBIR - ALIA

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be appearing together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Photo: PR Handout

Varun - JANHVI

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

Hrithik - DEEPIKA

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are collaborating for Siddharth Anand's Fighter.

Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Arjun - tara

Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor will be seen together in Mohit Suri's sequel film Ek Villain 2.

Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

ADITYA - SANJANA

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi will be soon seen opposite each other in Kapil Verma's Om- The Battle Within.

Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Vijay- ananya

Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey have joined hands for Puri Jagannadh's Liger.

Photo: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Vicky - SARA

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram