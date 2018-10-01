Dasvi's posters make fans curious

Ahead of Dasvi's trailer launch, makers released the character posters of the star-cast.

Abhishek Bachchan plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a crooked and witty neta in Dasvi. The story revolves around him deciding to appear for his 10th board exams while in jail.

Nimrat Kaur essays the role of his wife Bimla Devi in the Tushar Jalota directorial.

Yami Gautam will don the uniform as she gets into the shoes of a strict IPS officer in Dasvi.

Banrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, Dasvi's trailer will drop on March 23. 

Shoot for Dasvi kickstarted last year in February. 

The makers had then released a series of posters introducing the actors in the film.

Starting April 7, Dasvi will stream on Netflix and JioCinemas.

