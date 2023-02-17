A sneak peek into newlyweds Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's love story

Swara Bhasker announced her marriage with Fawad Ahmad on Thursday.
(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)
Swara and Fawad Ahmad had a registered marriage under Special Marriage Act and the wedding will take place in March.
(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)
Swara Bhasker also shared a video on social media giving a timeline of her relationship with Fahad.
(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)
The video shares that it was a cat that brought Swara and Fahad together.
(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)
The couple submitted papers for their court marriage on January 6 this year.
(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)
The video has the happy couple posing together.
(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)
It was on January 8 that a post by Swara Bhasker sparked dating rumours.
(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)
She captioned it, "This could be love..."
(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)