A sneak peek into newlyweds Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's love story

Swara Bhasker announced her marriage with Fawad Ahmad on Thursday.

(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

Swara and Fawad Ahmad had a registered marriage under Special Marriage Act and the wedding will take place in March.

(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

Swara Bhasker also shared a video on social media giving a timeline of her relationship with Fahad. 

(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

The video shares that it was a cat that brought Swara and Fahad together. 

(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

The couple submitted papers for their court marriage on January 6 this year.

(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

The video has the happy couple posing together. 

(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

It was on January 8 that a post by Swara Bhasker sparked dating rumours.

(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

She captioned it, "This could be love..."

(Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

