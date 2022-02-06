A sneak peek at Madhuri Dixit's series The Fame Game
Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her OTT debut with Netflix's The Fame Game.
The Fame Game, which was earlier titled Finding Anamika, sees Madhuri play the role of Anamika Anand.
Madhuri's Anamika Anand is a popular Bollywood icon who goes missing.
The series will see Madhuri share screen space with Sanjay Kapoor. The two have earlier featured in Prem.
The Fame Game also sees Manav Kaul in a pivotal role.
Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the web series is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.
The Fame Game will stream on Netflix from February 25 onwards.