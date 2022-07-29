A sneak peak  into  Sara Ali Khan's colourful  London vacation

Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a colourful vacation in London, United Kingdom.

Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharing a photo from her trip, Sara wrote: "You don’t take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out! 🥊 🏃‍♀️🏋️‍♀️"

Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The Kedarnath actor is hanging out with her friends- stylist Tanya Ghavri and designer Manish Malhotra in London.

Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan also recently adorned a sequined saree from designer Manish Malhotra's collection during her time in London.

Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Since Day 1 of her trip, Sara has been constantly posting fun, engaging content and polls on her social media.

Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara posted a story in a yellow monochrome outfit and asked if she should have cold milk and cereal or banana milkshake. 

Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

In another story, she asked her audience if she should buy another pair of sunglasses with a coloured rim.

Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara also posed for a car selfie with her stylist-friend Tanya Ghavri as the two roamed around and shopped in London.

Photo: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram