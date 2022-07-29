A sneak peak  into  Sara Ali Khan's colourful  London vacation

Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan is currently on a colourful vacation in London, United Kingdom.
Sharing a photo from her trip, Sara wrote: "You don’t take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out! 🥊 🏃♀️🏋️♀️"
The Kedarnath actor is hanging out with her friends- stylist Tanya Ghavri and designer Manish Malhotra in London.
Sara Ali Khan also recently adorned a sequined saree from designer Manish Malhotra's collection during her time in London.
Since Day 1 of her trip, Sara has been constantly posting fun, engaging content and polls on her social media.
Sara posted a story in a yellow monochrome outfit and asked if she should have cold milk and cereal or banana milkshake.
In another story, she asked her audience if she should buy another pair of sunglasses with a coloured rim.
Sara also posed for a car selfie with her stylist-friend Tanya Ghavri as the two roamed around and shopped in London.
