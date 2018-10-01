A Pataudi family album, courtesy Saba
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared some recent photos with nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan.
(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
"I Stand Tall....He taller still, It's not the height....But stature, A Kind Soul, Humble and Real," she wrote for Ibrahim.
(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
Recently, Saba Pataudi shared this click of Saif's youngest son, Jeh Ali Khan too.
(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
Here's a photo of Saif and Taimur too. "Fathers...are special," wrote Saba.
(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
Saba earlier shared pictures with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan too.
(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
"Together again ...! Think ....I've got the gist of right angles .Or left! Selfies ...or Subjects posing...Sister's Still .Love 💞 U Bebo !," she wrote.
(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
