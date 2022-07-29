Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram

A Look At Malaika Arora's Fashion Game

Malaika Arora has been serving glamorous looks for quite some time now.

Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram

The model-actor is adorning a mix of western and ethnic wear with ease and grace.

Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram

She looked like a gilded goddess in her sheer gold gown.

Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram

She spilled grace and beauty in her pearl sequinned saree. 

Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika looked just as good in her sporty green coordinate set. 

Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Her style and looks have been full of sequins, shimmer, and shine.

Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika also recently won an award for her style at an event.

Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram