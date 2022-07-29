Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram
A Look At Malaika Arora's Fashion Game
Malaika Arora has been serving glamorous looks for quite some time now.
Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram
The model-actor is adorning a mix of western and ethnic wear with ease and grace.
Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram
She looked like a gilded goddess in her sheer gold gown.
Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram
She spilled grace and beauty in her pearl sequinned saree.
Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram
Malaika looked just as good in her sporty green coordinate set.
Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram
Her style and looks have been full of sequins, shimmer, and shine.
Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram
Malaika also recently won an award for her style at an event.
Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram