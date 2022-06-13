A glimpse of Keerthy Suresh's Kerala trip 

(Photo: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)
Keerthy Suresh shared photos on her Instagram account.
(Photo: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)
The actor gave a glimpse of her trip to "Gods own country" Kerala.
(Photo: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)
She also met her friends who she described her "own people."
(Photo: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)
Here's a selfie of the actor with her friends.
(Photo: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)
Keerthy also met Kalyani Priyadarshan during her trip.
(Photo: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)
Keerty and Kalyani were seen posing for a perfect selfie.
(Photo: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)
Here's a photo of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor with her whole group of friends.
(Photo: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)