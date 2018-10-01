8 times Tara Sutaria impressed us with her Heropanti 

Photo: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram

Photo: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram

For her first promotional event of Heropanti 2, Tara opted for an ivory co-ord set consisting of pencil trousers paired with a matching tube top.

Photo: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram

Tara took us back to the time of disco as she promoted Miss Hairaan

Photo: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram

Tara aced this red hot look. 

Photo: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram

Tara, yet again, rocked a red ensemble for film promotion in Ahmedabad.

Photo: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram

Tara's power play fashion has been the highlight of her Heropanti 2 promotional look. 

Photo: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram

Tara wore a tight bun and fringes for her latest look while promoting Heropanti 2 in Mumbai. 

Photo: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram

She also visited a durgah and a temple in Mumbai with Tiger Shroff ahead of the film's release.

Photo: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram

Tara brought back 80's fashion when she wore a printed dress and paired it with knee high boots.