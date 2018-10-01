Ranveer Singh made his debut as Bittoo Sharma in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat.
Ranveer Singh played the role of Ram Rajadi in this romantic-tragedy.
Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Varun Srivastava continues to remain one of his underrated performances.
Ranveer Singh played the role of Bajirao in this film.
Murad Ahmed AKA Gully Boy is one of the remarkable characters of Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer Singh essayed the character of Allauddin Khilji in the period romantic drama Padmaavat.
Ranveer Singh added a comical, quirky touch to the character and made a serious film like this airy and light.