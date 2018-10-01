Ranveer Singh Films  That You  MUST WATCH

BAND BAAJA BAARAAT

Ranveer Singh made his debut as Bittoo Sharma in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat.

GOLIYON KI RAASLEELA RAM-LEELA

Ranveer Singh played the role of Ram Rajadi in this romantic-tragedy. 

LOOTERA

Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Varun Srivastava continues to remain one of his underrated performances.

BAJIRAO MASTANI

Ranveer Singh played the role of Bajirao in this film.

GULLY BOY

Murad Ahmed AKA Gully Boy is one of the remarkable characters of Ranveer Singh.

PADMAAVAT

Ranveer Singh essayed the character of Allauddin Khilji in the period romantic drama Padmaavat.

JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR

Ranveer Singh added a comical, quirky touch to the character and made a serious film like this airy and light.