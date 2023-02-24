Photo: Express
7 of Sridevi's most iconic roles
Sridevi, in her career as an actor has done 300 films. Here's a look at some of her most iconic roles.
Mom: This is the last role of Sridevi and her 300th film. Here she played a mom who goes after the culprits who raped her stepdaughter.
English Vinglish: Sridevi's Shashi is a simple homemaker who goes on to learn English and ends up opening her vistas and standing up for herself.
Mr India: Sridevi played Seema, a journalist. Here, the legendary actor showed off her dramatics and comic timing.
Chandani: Sridevi as Chandani has a separate fan following. Here, the actor showed the intricacies of love and female desire.
Laadla: Here Sridevi played a sharp and ruthless businesswoman who finally falls in love and finds happiness in her personal life.
Lamhe: Sridevi played a double role in Lamhe. The movie smashed the taboo that one cannot fall in love with someone older or much younger.
Sadma: Sridevi in Sadma played a woman who's lost her memory due to an accident. The actor proved that she truly is a legend with her performance.
