Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of menacing villain Daroga Shuddh Singh in the upcoming film Samshera which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vani Kapoor.
Sanjay Dutt essayed the role of the lead antagonist Adheera in the film. KGF Chapter 2 also starred Yash and Srinidhi Shetty.
Sanjay Dutt was seen playing the role of the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali in the film. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of Kancha Cheena continues to remain one of his critically acclaimed negative roles. The movie also starred Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra.
Based on the life of Chhota Rajan, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a gangster Raghunath Namdev Shivalkar in the film. It also stars Namrata Shirodkar, and Sanjay Narvekar.
Sanjay Dutt plays the character of a criminal and a villain Balram Rakesh Prasad/ Ballu who tries to escape from a police arrest. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit.