Why people with acne must consume a low-glycemic index diet
While acne can be treated with medication, our lifestyle also plays an important role in preventing and reducing the symptoms; and this includes our diet.
According to Dr Trupti D Agarwal, Consultant Dermatologist, Trichologist and Aesthetic Dermatologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, those with acne should limit dairy and sugar consumption, owing to the high glycemic index of these foods.
As such, to keep acne in control, one must have a low-glycemic index (GI) diet.
High-GI foods like soda, white bread, sugary cereal, ice cream, candy, and fruit juices can exacerbate acne by causing dramatic fluctuations in blood sugar levels.
The expert further explained that sugary foods raise insulin levels, a hormone responsible for bringing sugar out of the blood and into the cells, so it can be used for energy.
This also stimulates the release of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), which increases hyperkeratinisation and excess sebum production — which can further worsen acne.
