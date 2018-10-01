We end up stocking tonnes of skincare products for our various skin concerns. But, like everything else, they come with an expiry date, too.
In a recent Instagram post, dermatologist Dr Gurveen Waraich said, “It’s not that simple with skincare. One way to check is the period after opening. Unfortunately, mostly it’s written on the box so once you toss it, it’s gone.”
As such, look for the following three changes to understand if it’s time to throw away your skincare product.
If your product has turned yellowish or brownish yellow, it has, most probably, oxidised, the dermatologist explained. “Throw it!”
If your product feels grainy, lumpy, too runny or it has separated, this indicates that it has gone bad.
The expert said, “If it smells funny or rotten, toss it.”