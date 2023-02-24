What is red light therapy?

Red light therapy (RLT) is gaining momentum as an emerging skin treatment with promising results.
Talking about it, Dr Batul Patel, celebrity dermatologist and founder of The Bombay Skin Clinic said that this treatment uses low-wavelength red light to improve the appearance of the skin.
"It has been used to reduce wrinkles, scars, redness, acne, and other medical conditions," she told indianexpress.com.
The low-wavelength red light produces a biochemical effect in cells to make more energy, which in turn helps cells work more efficiently to rejuvenate and repair the damage.
Laser and pulsed light therapies work by causing controlled damage to the outer layer of the skin, which then induces tissue repair.
RLT, on the other hand, bypasses this harsh step by directly stimulating regeneration of the skin.
