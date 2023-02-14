What does ageing depend on?

Ageing is a natural process and one that none of us can escape. Sooner and later, all of us have to go through the process of ageing.
But those who are concerned about their health and adopt a healthier lifestyle tend to age slowly, while people who do not pay attention to these factors, tend to age faster.
Luke Coutinho, a noted lifestyle coach shared a post on his Instagram page about ageing and how to slow it down.
The speed at which you age depends on the length of telomeres– structures that are found at the end of the chromosomes to cap and protect them (just like plastic caps at the ends of shoelaces to prevent fraying).
Studies show a direct correlation between telomere length and life expectancy, DNA damage, and age-related diseases.
Telomere length is sensitive to lifestyle and its shortening is scientifically linked with the possible onset of cancer, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, inflammatory disease, and accelerated ageing.
