What causes itchy skin?

As per Healthline, there are many conditions that can cause itching and affect any part of the body. A few common conditions that cause itching includes:

Dermatitis: An inflammation of the skin.

Eczema: A chronic skin disorder that includes itchy and scaly rashes.

Psoriasis: An autoimmune disease that causes skin discolouration and irritation, usually in the form of plaques.

Dermatographia: With dermatographia, pressure on the skin leads to elevated levels of histamine that cause a raised, red, and itchy rash.

Hives: These are itchy, raised, discoloured welts on the skin that are usually caused by an allergic reaction.

