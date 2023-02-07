What causes itchy skin?
As per Healthline, there are many conditions that can cause itching and affect any part of the body. A few common conditions that cause itching includes:
Dermatitis: An inflammation of the skin.
Eczema: A chronic skin disorder that includes itchy and scaly rashes.
Psoriasis: An autoimmune disease that causes skin discolouration and irritation, usually in the form of plaques.
Dermatographia: With dermatographia, pressure on the skin leads to elevated levels of histamine that cause a raised, red, and itchy rash.
Hives: These are itchy, raised, discoloured welts on the skin that are usually caused by an allergic reaction.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here
to read the article
View More