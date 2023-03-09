What are benefits of red light therapy
Improves skin complexion and builds collagen to reduce wrinkles.
Helps cure acne.
Improves hair growth in people with androgenetic alopecia.
Helps with sun damage.
Reduces psoriasis lesions.
Prevents recurrent cold sores of Herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections.
