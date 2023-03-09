Understanding the benefits of collagen for the skin
Naturally synthesised in the body, collagen is a protein that helps make the skin soft and supple.
So, don’t be surprised to find skincare enthusiasts consuming collagen powders to increase its production.
However, there is some not-so-good news. According to Dr Chytra V Anand, a dermatologist, taking collagen powder will not help build more collagen in your body.
“Collagen does not work if you are consuming it to build more collagen but it surely works if you are taking it as a protein powder,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Oral collagen is just a protein supplement and will not help in building more collagen in your body, you need different kinds of stimulation on the skin to happen,” she added.
Collagen is a key protein that helps maintain the skin’s structure and elasticity.
