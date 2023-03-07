Tips to keep in mind while doing makeup 

Ankita Kakkar, a makeup artist and educator, shared some tips that you must keep in mind to achieve a perfect makeup base.
Prep your skin with a hydrating moisturiser so that you get a flawless base for the products to glide on smoothly.
A primer is a must to ensure your makeup stays longer. A blurring primer is great for covering pores and an illuminating primer will give a dewy look to your makeup.
It is best to use damp beauty blenders to apply all your cream-based product like concealer, foundation, correctors or blushes.
The dampness allows the products to sit properly on the face and blend seamlessly.
Apply a setting spray after you have applied your foundation and set your makeup with loose powder or compact powder. This will ensure that your makeup does not crease or look cakey, creating a perfect base for the rest of the makeup.
