This natural shampoo will make your hair ‘strong, healthy, soft, and lustrous’

First, remove the seeds from reetha and shikakai.

Then take 2 cups of water in a pan.

Add amla, reetha and shikakai to the water and boil till water becomes half.

Let it cool down.

Squeeze out all the pulp of reetha.

Use a medium strainer (not a fine strainer) and strain the shampoo so you will get a pulpy mixture of thick shampoo. Store in a bottle.

