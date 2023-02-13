This natural shampoo will make your hair ‘strong, healthy, soft, and lustrous’
First, remove the seeds from reetha and shikakai.
Then take 2 cups of water in a pan.
Add amla, reetha and shikakai to the water and boil till water becomes half.
Let it cool down.
Squeeze out all the pulp of reetha.
Use a medium strainer (not a fine strainer) and strain the shampoo so you will get a pulpy mixture of thick shampoo. Store in a bottle.
